New appointment at Macphie

Mearns-based food ingredients manufacturer Macphie has announced a new appointment.

Stuart Harrington joins the Glenbervie company as head of operations.

Mr Harrington has moved from drinks giant Diageo where he was latterly manager of Talisker Distillery on Skye.

He said: “Macphie has a great reputation and is achieving fantastic things.

“Having worked in a production environment for a number of years, I’m looking forward to a new challenge in the food industry.”

Operations director Neil Freckingham said: “Stuart joins us at an exciting time, as the recent £2million investment into our equipment and technology positions us to build on our sustainable profitable growth.

“The operational experience and expertise that he brings to the company will be invaluable as we move forward.”