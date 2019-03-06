New lease of life for Bervie Chipper site

Construction work is under way to build contemporary apartments on the site of the fire-hit Bervie Chipper in Stonehaven.

Aberdeen-based development and investment firm West Coast Estates has appointed Burns Construction to undertake the £1.5 million project in David Street which will feature seven, two-bedroomed homes.

The former chip shop lay empty following the blaze in 2009 and was demolished in 2016 to make way for the apartments.

Iftikar Mian, director of West Coast Estates, said: “It’s fantastic to be able to get started with giving this prominent site a new lease of life.

“Opportunities to buy a new-build home in Stonehaven are few, and far between.”

He added that the David House development would suit a wide range of people including first-time buyers, professionals and those looking to downsize.

The four-floor development will feature two flats on the first three floors and a penthouse on the top.

The apartments are expected to be completed and ready to move into during the summer.