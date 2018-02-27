On Mearns heritage trail

A heritage trail has been launched linking famous names, places and events in the Mearns.

It draws together known and lesser-known connections between prominent names such as Lewis Grassic Gibbon, Robert Burns, Hercules Linton, and Joan Eardley.

North East Region Conservative MSP Liam Kerr presented the map and guide to Nigel Taylor, chair of the Our Mearns Tourism Association (OMTA), on Monday.

The ceremony took place in the old kirkyard in Glenbervie, where the ancestors of Burns are buried.

It is hoped the guide will draw visitors north from the V&A Museum of Design in Dundee, which is due to open in September.

Mr Kerr, who laid red roses in memory of Burns’ father, said: “One of the challenges tourists face when they come to visit the North-east is the sheer variety and number of attractions, and it’s easy to be drawn away elsewhere when there’s no easily-digestible map.

“This trail will help bring out the obvious charms of the Mearns and its history for visitors and locals alike.”

The map was put together by Dave Ramsay, director of Mearns Heritage Services, and Alan Brown, of Prographix.

Dave said: “The content of the guide was greatly assisted by the involvement of Bervie, Glenbervie and Auchenblae primary schools, over an 18-month project to produce the Cutty Sark virtual museum website.”