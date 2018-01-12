‘Oscar’ hopes for Gourdon chip shop

A Mearns chip shop is in the running for a top industry award.

The Quayside Restaurant and Fish Bar in Gourdon has been shortlisted in the Best Newcomer category in the National Fish and Chip Awards 2018.

It faces competition for the accolade from two other rivals - in Cheshire and Gloucestershire.

The Quayside is owned by Noel Brown and Ewen Lovie, who took over business around 18 months ago.

Noel told the Leader: “We are absolutely delighted to be among the finalists.

“It’s a great tribute to the staff here and it’s very much a team effort.”

The business employs 20 people during the peak summer season and 12 during the winter months.

The fish and chip industry ‘Oscars’ is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year.

This year’s awards will take place on Thursday, January 25, in the Royal Lancaster London.

It is recognised as one of the UK’s most prominent and respected seafood sector events.

With 15 categories encompassing everything from traditional takeaways to mobile operators, winning an award is regarded as one of the highest industry honours.

Marcus Coleman, chief executive at Seafish, said: “With previous winners covering the length and breadth of the country, it’s evident that fish and chips remain an integral part of British tradition, no matter what point you are on the compass.

“As we mark 30 years, I’m pleased to say that the awards still have the same goal since the competition started – to celebrate the great British tradition of fish and chips by recognising the best talent, quality and choice whilst striving to raise the standards of the industry to ensure it thrives for generations to come.”

Cromars Classic Fish & Chips in St Andrews is Scotland’s only representative in the hotly-contested Fish and Chip Shop of the Year Award, which has 10 finalists.