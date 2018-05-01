Stonehaven chip shop on shortlist for industry award

An award-winning Stonehaven chip shop is in the running for another accolade.

The Bay Fish & Chips has been shortlisted in the Environmental Sustainability category in the Scotland Food & Drink Excellence Awards 2018.

The awards, to be held on June 7, received a record 273 entries.

James Withers, chief executive of Scotland Food & Drink, said: “This year we’ve had such a diverse range of businesses entering the awards and a record-breaking number of entries, which really is fantastic to see.

“There were some really competitively fought categories.”

The winners will be announced at the awards in Edinburgh International Conference Centre (EIC).