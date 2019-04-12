The Carron is among the UK’s top 50 best chip shops

Stonehaven’s Carron Fish Bar has been named by a magazine as among the top 50 in the UK.

The accolade has been awarded by the trade publication Fry. It is the fourth time the shop has been included among the best across the UK.

Judging was on all aspects of the business and it scored top marks for its quality of fish and chips, staff, knowledge and overall service.

A delighted owner Lorraine Watson told the Leader: “The standard is really high now and it’s tough to get through. You must get 96% and we got 99% this year which was absolutely amazing.

“It’s great for the staff as well because you can go back to them and say ‘look what we’ve done as a team”.

The Carron – famed for its deep fried Mars bars – is about to undergo a ‘makeover’.

Lorraine, who runs the business with husband Charlie, said it would include changing signs outside the shop and rebranding what staff wear.

The new look is aimed at tying in with a viewing platform to be sited at the side of the building on completion of the defence wall, part of the town’s flood protection project.

She added: “We are making people aware that we are trying to improve the business all the time.

“It’s all about quality and giving people a high standard for what they pay for.”

The Carron, in Allardice Street, has 10 staff.