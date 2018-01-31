Top award for Mearns firm

A Laurencekirk firm has won a leading business award.

Blaze Manufacturing Solutions received the Federation of Small Businesses Scotland’s (FSB) Family Business of the Year accolade.

Brothers Jamie and Andrew Johnson, the sons of owners Howard and Ann Johnson, collected the honour at a ceremony in Edinburgh last week.

The FSB Scotland awards showcase the best small companies throughout the UK.

Blaze was established in 2006, providing fire safety solutions to the oil and gas, renewables, mining, commercial and industrial sectors.

The firm employs 35 people across the North-east and has a contracting team of up to a further 30 people working worldwide.

Managing director Howard Johnson said: “Winning the family business award means a huge amount to us.

“We count everyone at Blaze as part of our family.

He added: “Running Blaze is very much a team-effort and so the recognition deserves to go to our staff and contracting teams who have helped us to grow over the past 12 years.

“We will continue to believe in and develop our people and we will never stop innovating and challenging the norm in our industry.”

Blaze provides technical safety and loss prevention solutions predominantly to the brownfield oil and gas market.

This involves all aspects from front end definition of concepts, detailed design, supply, installation, commissioning and maintaining of active fire extinguishing systems and fire alarm systems both in the UK and internationally.