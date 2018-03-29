Tourists have their say

Holidaymakers have hit back at criticism over camper vans parking overnight on Stonehaven’s promenade.

Local residents are fed up of the motorhomes lining up to park for the night on the seafront.

But one tourist told the Leader they were left with little option as access to the town’s Queen Elizabeth Park Caravan and Motorhome Club site was only possible through membership of the Caravan Club.

Aberdeenshire Council put up signs last year warning against overnight stops in a bid to tackle the long-running problem.

The move had initial success but the notices went missing and the camper vans returned.

Scott Miller, 52, from Airdrie, has been holidaying in Stonehaven for the last 30 years.

He warned that some visitors could head elsewhere rather than encounter continued problems with parking.

Mr Miller, who has a static caravan on another site, maintained the criticism was unfair.

He said: “What are people supposed to do if they can’t get on the official site because they’re not Caravan Club members.

“The council needs to sort it out.”

One of the main concerns about the overnight parking is access to Cowie, and the caravan park, for emergency vehicles.

Meanwhile, council officials are arranging a meeting with residents and other interested parties to discuss minimising the disruption, while still promoting the town as an attractive destination for visitors.

The issue is also due to be discussed at Stonehaven and District Community Council’s monthly meeting on Tuesday, April 10.

A lively poll run on the community council’s Facebook page on the camper van parking attracted more than 350 responses to whether the vehicles should be allowed to park overnight on the promenade without restrictions.

Opinions were evenly divided on the issue.