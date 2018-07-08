Businesses support Stoney group’s fundraising efforts

Two North-east-based businesses are supporting a fundraising campaign organised by a group of Stonehaven residents under the banner ‘STRIVE’.

It was set up earlier this year by Willie Tulloch, 43, originally from Orkney, to raise £75,000 for the ‘My Name’5 Doddie Foundation’.

The charity was founded by former Scotland rugby internationalist Doddie Weir after he was diagnosed with MND last year. It funds research into the causes of the disease, while making grants to individuals suffering from the disease to enable them to live as fulfilled lives as possible.

STRIVE’s fundraising efforts involve a five-day sponsored cycle and rugby tournament in August, and a charity ball at the Marcliffe Hotel, Aberdeen, on Saturday, September 22.

Oil and gas company Apache and Stonehaven business Buchanan & Associates have sponsored a three-event fundraising campaign.

Apache has donated £10,000 to become the main sponsor of the STRIVE cycle challenge, while Buchanan & Associates has given £5,000.