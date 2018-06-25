Cairn O’ Mount closed for repairs

The Cairn O’ Mount road has been closed for repairs over the next two weeks.

The busy B974 route between Banchory and Fettercairn has been shut between the AA phone box, north of Bridge of Dye and the Clatterin’ Brig snow gate.

It is closed from today until Friday, July 6, for roadworks and repairs to the Spital Burn bridge.

Traffic is being diverted via the A957 Slug Road.

Aberdeenshire Council’s head of roads, landscape and waste services, Philip McKay, said: “The rural nature of the Cairn O’Mount road means that unfortunately there will be some unavoidable disruption for motorists while this work takes place.

“To minimise the impact we have co-ordinated the bridge repairs and road works to avoid the need for separate closures. This will reduce the overall project time from four weeks to just under two.

“I would encourage motorists to plan ahead for the extra journey time they may need and thank them advance for their patience.”

The road will be open during the weekend of June 30 and July 1, and motorists are advised to take heed of signage.