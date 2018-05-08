Call for traffic lights in Mearns street

A local councillor is backing proposals to establish a traffic-light junction on a busy Mearns street.

King Street in Inverbervie – part of the A92 road network - is one of the busiest trunk roads in the area and currently has a pedestrian zebra crossing.

Following a fatality at the crossing in 2014, there have been increased calls to improve public safety and put up traffic lights.

Mearns councillor Leigh Wilson has given his full support to the campaign and has pledged to step up pressure to make the project happen.

He said: “We have seen an increase in the number of cars using this road and the current zebra-crossing really isn’t enough of a deterrent to slow the general movement of traffic down.

“Some discourteous motorists just ignore it while others, because of the low-level sun at certain times in the day, struggle to see pedestrians waiting to cross.

“There was unfortunately a fatality at this crossing in 2014 and I have been contacted by numerous residents who have told me they don’t feel safe crossing the road.” Aberdeenshire Council will soon be conducting surveys into a number of crossing points in the region.

Campaigners say King Street is one of the most crucial roads in the local network and maintain that at peak times attracts more traffic than Allardice Street in Stonehaven.

Councillor Wilson added: “Given the speed that traffic often comes through Bervie, it is simply an accident waiting to happen and so it is essential that this project is given the green light to make the Royal Burgh safer for both pedestrians and motorists.”

Martin Hall, the council’s strategy manager, is commissioning the surveys.

He said: “A number of potential crossing points are due to be surveyed in the coming weeks and the outcome of these surveys will determine if certain proposals will be progressed and how they will be prioritised.”