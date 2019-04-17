Call to make voices heard at centre AGM

A call has gone out for everyone interested in the development of Newtonhill’s Bettridge Centre to attend next month’s AGM.

The management team is focused on getting feedback on how the centre is running, future developments, suggestions for new activities and improvements.

They also want to celebrate the successes of the last year.

Development officer Bridget Scott said: “We’re particularly keen to encourage young people to take a more active role in helping steer the centre towards a more sustainable future.

“It’s worth remembering that getting involved with a community organisation would be an excellent addition to any CV or personal statement.

“In addition, we’re also keen to re-start our Evergreen Club, so anyone who wants to help out or get involved with that would also be most welcome.”

Anyone who can’t attend the AGM, is invited to contact the centre with any thoughts, suggestions or comments at info@bettridgecentre.org.uk or by calling 01569 731320.

The meeting will be held in the centre on Tuesday, May 21, at 7.30pm.