Calling all Aberdeenshire residents!

Are you interested in how Health and Social Care services are delivered in your area? Have you ever visited a GP? Seen a school nurse or health visitor? Visited a Care Home? Or maybe you care for someone or maybe you, yourself are cared for?

The chances are that everyone in Aberdeenshire has come into contact with the services that the Aberdeenshire Health and Social Care Partnership (AHSCP) is responsible for delivering.

The AHSCP is in the process of developing a Strategic Plan for the next five years and we need your help to do it. We need to know what you think about the way we currently deliver health and social care services in your area and how we should shape our services to make sure they are fit

for the future.

The Strategic Plan will be built around five key priority areas namely, Effective use of Resources, Prevention and Early Intervention, Reshaping Care, Engagement and Tackling Inequalities and Public Protection.

A webpage has been developed with a range of resources including explainer videos to make it as easy as possible to participate http://bit.ly/AHSCPengagement

Rhona Atkinson, chair of the Integration Joint Board (IJB) said: “The team has developed a series of short videos that explain what each priority is, why it is a priority and some of the services that help us to deliver on that priority. So, it really is as easy as possible to follow and to tell us your experiences of what we offer now and how we could improve things for the future.

“There are a number of ways to get involved including an online pack which can be downloaded and used in a group setting, or you can simply choose to complete a very short online survey on the priority area you are most interested in.

“We really want to hear from as many people as possible so we are hoping that anyone involved in their community will feel impowered and supported to run their own session and feedback the outcome to us.”

Cllr Anne Stirling, vice-chair of the IJB, said: “The Strategic Plan for the next five years will determine how we develop our services and how we, as a partnership, spend our money. So, it really is vital that we hear from as many people from our communities as possible to make sure we are investing in the right things in the right areas, to best support the current and future health and wellbeing of everyone across Aberdeenshire.”

To request a facilitated session, paper copies of the resources or just to ask a question, please email integration@aberdeenshire.gov.uk