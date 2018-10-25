Career change for rig worker

A Stonehaven man has swapped the oil rigs for a career in oven valeting with the launch of a new business.

Ross Walker has become the owner of Ovenu Stonehaven, following an 18-year career in the oil and gas industry.

Ross, 44, who is from the town, was previously an appliance repair engineer before he started his career offshore, and found a lot of synergy between his previous role and the Ovenu service.

He had been looking at going into business or operating a franchise and after coming across Ovenu and meeting with its managing director, Rik Hellewell, decided to launch the venture.

Ross said: “I have enjoyed a long and successful career offshore, but had always wanted to go into some form of business.

“Ovenu was the perfect fit as my previous job as an appliance engineer shares a number of similarities with the oven valeting process.

“I had very positive conversations with Rik and a comprehensive training programme, which has set me up perfectly for the challenges of running my own small business.

“It is a niche service in Stonehaven and the surrounding areas, and I’m confident I’ll be able to make a success of it.”

Ovenu Stonehaven serves homes and businesses throughout the town and all surrounding areas along the northeast coast.

Rik Hellewell, added: “Ross’ experience of customer relations combined with the practicalities of appliance repairs will be of great benefit to him as he starts out as an Ovenu franchisee.”