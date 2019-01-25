“Carmageddon” claim over housing plans

A councillor has branded plans for a new affordable housing development on the edge of the A90 at Stonehaven “carmageddon”.

Paul Johnston’s comments came at a meeting of Aberdeenshire Council’s infrastructure services committee (ISC) during debate on 91 new homes as part of a wider golf course and hotel development on the Ury Estates.

The ‘Mackie Village’ housing plans tabled by Kirkwood Homes Ltd recently got the backing of Kincardine and Mearns Area Committee but the development’s policy departures brought it before the ISC.

Councillors were told that access for the 33 houses and 58 flats would be off the Slug Road and that the development would be screened from the busy trunk road.

But despite planners being happy with the design and access arrangements, Councillor Johnston, who represents Mid-Formartine, described it as a “monument to the motor car” as every property with the exception of one faced onto a car-park.

Situated next to a supermarket car-park which would be well-used, he said there would be significant light pollution and claimed residents would be “living in a hollow”.

His motion to seek a second access road and a re-design of the development was backed by Councillor Wendy Agnew, chair of Kincardine and Mearns Area Committee, but was defeated 11-3 to secure a delegated grant for the proposals.