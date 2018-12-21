Changes to train times over festive period

ScotRail is reminding customers of changes to trains times over Christmas and New Year.

The train operator is encouraging customers to plan ahead, as the last trains of the day will depart earlier than normal on both Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve, and train times may be different over the Christmas and New Year period.

As with previous years, no trains will run on Christmas Day or New Year's Day.

Details of the changes can be found on the ScotRail website.

ScotRail Head of Customer Operations Phil Campbell said: “We would like to wish all our customers a Merry Christmas, and hope they have a wonderful time with family and friends.

“If you are travelling over the festive period, plan your journey in advance at scotrail.co.uk/christmas as train times may be different.”