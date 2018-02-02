Chapelton library opens

The new town of Chapelton has welcomed its first community library to mark National Storytelling Week.

The library, which will be based at Teacake Cafe, in Hume Square will be the first such facility to be introduced to Chapelton, near Newtonhill, after the developers of its new retirement village, Liberty Chapelton, donated a collection of books to residents.

It was officially opened by the Duchess of Fife to co-incide with National Storytelling Week, which runs until Saturday.

She said: “The introduction of our first library facility is an important milestone for Chapelton and I’m looking forward to seeing how it’s received by residents.”

It is hoped the library corner will act as a central hub for the community, where local people of all ages can swap, read and discuss some of their favourite books.