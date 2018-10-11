Charity Ball raises more than £45,000

North-east residents and businesses joined forces at the weekend to raise thousands of pounds for a cancer support charity at its largest fundraising event of the year.

A total of 320 guests raised more than £45,000 at CLAN Cancer Support's Wanderlust Ball which was held at Aberdeen Exhibition and Conference Centre (AECC) on Saturday, October 6.

The fundraising event, which was hosted by television and radio host Grant Stott for the second successive year, saw people from across the north-east come together in support of the charity. Guests were treated to a culinary trip around the world paired with Chinese Lion Dancers and Caribbean Steel Drums, followed by live entertainment and dancing.

During the event, guests heard from one of CLAN's clients who shared how CLAN had supported both him and his family through its specialist Children and Families Service. He was followed, on stage, by Polly Booth, Children and Families Support Worker, who described her work with the family, and other families like them in the North east.

All money raised will go towards CLAN’s provision of free support services to anyone affected by a cancer diagnosis across the north-east of Scotland, Moray, Orkney and Shetland.

Fiona Fernie, head of income generation and business development for CLAN Cancer Support, said: “We are absolutely delighted that the Wanderlust Ball has been a big success. It was so wonderful to see everyone enjoying themselves, all in aid of a charity close to so many hearts in the communities we support. CLAN celebrates its 35th anniversary this year and the success of the evening and the totals raised show the impact we have on people’s lives.

“I’m very thankful to everyone who supported the event and helped to raise such a fantastic total. All of our support services make a big difference to people going through challenging circumstances and every penny means so much to us all at CLAN.”