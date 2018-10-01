Charity marks opening of new headquarters

A north east charity held an official opening ceremony last week to celebrate its new headquarters.

Community organisation Grampian Opportunities recently made the move from Inverurie’s High Street to its new location on West High Street.

The organisation had been located on the town’s High Street for the last 15 years.

The new premises was officially opened by George Ross, founder and executive chairman of JG Ross Bakers, on Friday, September 28.

Mr Ross cut the ribbon and he was assisted by Grampian Opportunities director Ray Strachan and chairman Morris Perkin.

Speaking to the Herald at the event, Mr Strachan said: “This is the start of a new era for Grampian Opportunities.

“Now we have the room to facilitate a lot more volunteers and clients as our last office was too small - as the workloads increased we found that we were beginning to climb over each other.”

Mr Strachan added: “This new office gives us everything that we need, including disabled access.

“It will also give us a chance to help more people not just in Inverurie but across Grampian.

“Our staff have been brilliant and we wouldn’t have managed to get here without them, and I would like to extend my thanks to Mr Ross for opening the new building and donating our refreshments here today.”

Before the opening event, Grampian Opportunities held a coffee morning in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support and it raised around £320.