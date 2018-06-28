Charity overwhelmed by community support

A charity has thanked the north east community for helping it reach more than half of its fundraising target just one year after launching an ambitious capital appeal.

Sue Ryder’s two-year £3.9 million appeal to extend its Aberdeen-based neurological care centre, Dee View Court, has gone from strength to strength thanks to the generosity of individuals, groups, schools and businesses.

Sue Ryder launched an appeal in June 2017 to double the size of its local neurological care centre, which cares for people living with long-term neurological conditions including Huntington’s disease, multiple sclerosis and acquired brain injuries.

The expansion project was introduced in response to the growing demand for neurological care in the North East of Scotland. Sue Ryder Dee View Court is currently home to 24 people living with complex and long-term conditions, with a waiting list double this amount.

The appeal has already reached £2.2million, with the charity now encouraging community fundraisers to set their targets in £1,000 segments, or ‘bricks’ as part of the Brick by Brick campaign - each £1,000 raised equates to one brick in the new centre.

Emma Leiper Finlayson, Capital Appeal Manager for Sue Ryder Dee View Court said: “There’s a desperate need for unified neurological care in Scotland and our waiting list increases all the time. We urgently need to expand, and our Dee View appeal is the first step in Sue Ryder’s strategy to care for more people who need help to live well and thrive across Scotland.

“Since launching the appeal, we have been overwhelmed and delighted with the response from the community. In particular, the Brick by Brick initiative, which has been a fantastic platform to engage local companies and schools in some fun and creative fundraising. By buying a brick for the extension they are quite literally helping us build brighter futures for people in their community.

“Of course, our residents have been involved in the appeal too, with one recently taking part in the Aberdeen Kiltwalk with her family, whilst other residents have encouraged their friends and family to undertake challenges, such as the Great Aberdeen Run. We regularly get our residents together to brainstorm fundraising ideas and they have been tracking progress; there’s a real buzz each time we reach a new milestone.”

To support the Sue Ryder Dee View Court Appeal visit www.sueryder.org/deeviewappeal or send a cheque made out to ‘Sue Ryder’ to: Sue Ryder Dee View Court, Caiesdykes Road, Kincorth, Aberdeen, AB12 5JY.

For more information on how to involved with Brick by Brick, visit: www.sueryder.org/brickbybrick.