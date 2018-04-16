Charity to hold women's well-being sessions

A leading cancer support charity will hold a series of women’s well-being sessions for people across the north-east who have been affected by a diagnosis.

CLAN Cancer Support will host the sessions at CLAN House on Aberdeen’s Westburn Road on the first Tuesday of each month.

The sessions provide a relaxed and informal opportunity for women affected by cancer to meet, enjoy social activities, hear from guest speakers and build friendships.

The group is open to any women affected by cancer, including those who care for someone with cancer, and will include practical sessions on how to improve well-being by using simple self-help techniques.

The next session will be held at CLAN House on Tuesday, May 1 from 6.30pm to 8.30pm.

It will focus on hypnotherapy offering an introduction to the popular complementary therapy, along with the opportunity to participate in group relaxation.

On Tuesday, June 5 the group will focus on healthy eating and a registered dietitian will be on hand to give advice on how to achieve and maintain a healthy weight.

There will be a further meeting on Tuesday, July 3, with the topic still to be announced.

Lucy Morgan, Lead Practitioner at CLAN Cancer Support, said: “Our women’s well-being sessions are an important part of the services we provide to residents in Aberdeen and the north-east.

“They are designed to provide simple self-help techniques and cover topics such as relaxation and healthy eating. The sessions are free to attend and open to anyone affected by a cancer diagnosis.”

CLAN is an independent charity, which provides a range of cancer support services and information, free of charge, for anyone, of any age, affected by any type of cancer. CLAN aims to support people to reduce anxiety, stress and to increase their ability to cope with the effects of a serious illness.

For more information about CLAN’s Women’s Well-being group, please contact Lucy Morgan on 01224 647000, or email lucy.morgan@clanhouse.org.