Charity to host Christmas Fayre

A north-east cancer support charity is giving people the chance to get into the festive spirit early this year when it hosts a Christmas Fayre this weekend.

The CLAN Cancer Support event will take place at CLAN House on Aberdeen’s Westburn Road on Saturday, November 10, from 10am to 3pm.

A range of stalls will be on offer, giving attendees the chance to pick up potential Christmas gifts including various crafts, knitted goods, handbags, jewellery and scarves. Stocking-fillers, cards and wrapping paper will also be on display for purchase.

Entry fee is £2, which includes a hot drink and home bake, with all funds raised going towards the charity’s provision of free support services to anyone affected by cancer across the north and north-east of Scotland, Orkney and Shetland.

Fiona Fernie, head of income generation and business development for CLAN Cancer Support, said: “This year’s line-up of goods and items is fantastic and will present the perfect opportunity for many to get their Christmas shopping started.

“Our Christmas Fayre is always a great way of picking up a couple of lovely presents alongside helping raise funds for a local charity; we hope you can join us on the day.”

CLAN Cancer Support is an independent charity which provides comfort, support and information, free of charge, for anyone, of any age, affected by any type of cancer. CLAN aims to support people to reduce anxiety, stress and to increase their ability to cope with the effects of a serious illness.