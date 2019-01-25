Charity to mark 140th anniversary with celebratory Ball

Local charity North East Sensory Services will mark 140 years of improving lives with a celebratory Ball to remember.

The charity operates with the main aim of achieving independence for blind and deaf people.

The prestigious Ball event will take place at Aberdeen's five-star Marcliffe Hotel on Friday, March 22.

A wonderful line-up of entertainment will be topped with a live performance set from singer, radio and television presenter, Aled Jones MBE.

Aled has been a household name since the 1980's, and will be forever noted as having been one of the world's most successful boy sopranos.

He is best known for singing 'Walking in the Air' in the animated film, 'The Snowman'.

His theatre work is world famous too, having enjoyed starring roles including Joseph in Andrew Lloyd Webber's 'Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat'.

The Ball event will be hosted by 'Emmerdale' favourite Chris Chittell, best known for his role as Eric Pollard in the ITV soap.

Entertainment will also be provided by top class live band Callanish.

Stronachs are kindly sponsoring the champaign reception at the event.

A spokesperson for the law firm said: "Stronachs are delighted to be associated with this long established charity and the services they provide to the blind and deaf communities, and are looking forward to being part of a fantastic launch event."

Tickets for the Ball are still available for those who would like to join the guest list. For details please contact Neil Skene at neil.skene@nesensoryservices.org.

For more information about the charity visit www.nesensoryservices.org.