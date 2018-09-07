Charity wants new trustees

A local befrienders group is seeking new trustees to join its ranks.

Kincardine and Deeside Befriending is looking to recruit in both areas of the county.

The charity, which was founded in 1996, offers a much-needed befriending scheme for older people and its aim is to reduce isolation and loneliness in this vulnerable group.

The opportunity to enjoy visits to a cafe, library, shops are some of the benefits of the service.

One of the group’s newest trustees, Rhona Cruickshank, said: “I began volunteering with Kincardine and Deeside Befriending Service after retiring several years ago and thoroughly enjoy meeting up with my befriendee.

“I then had the opportunity to become a management committee member, and trustee for the charity.

“The individual members contribute by taking responsibility for a variety of aspects for example, including health and safety regulations, insurance coverage, financial controls and performance.”

She added: “I was keen to maintain the skills I had acquired over many working years while hopefully bringing something useful to the committee.

“Members bring a whole range of skills and ideas to the table and, as a team player, I have thoroughly enjoyed collaborating with fellow members to advance new developments in the service.

“It has been very rewarding and heartening to see the benefits brought to the service as a result.”

Anyone interested should contact the Kincardine office on 01569 765714, or Deeside on 01330 823368.