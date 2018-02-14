Charleston roadworks

Drivers can expect delays as the A90 southbound at Charleston is due to closed this weekend for bypass work.

It will be shut from around 8pm on Friday until 6am on Monday.

A number of sign-posted diversions will be in operation and the new Charleston Bridge will be closed.

A Transport Scotland spokesperson said: “Traffic will be diverted off and back onto the A90 via the slip roads for those travelling south.

“However, we would like to strongly advise road users that they should only travel via Charleston this weekend if it is absolutely necessary.

“Road users should plan their journey by reviewing the general traffic management information on the AWPR/B-T project site and both the Aberdeen City Council and Aberdeenshire Council websites, as well as observe all road signage.”