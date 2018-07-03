Cheers! Beer festival goes with a swing

The Midsummer Beer Happening in Stonehaven is toasting success after 5,500 visitors helped raised nearly £30,000 for local good causes over the weekend.

As an added boost, it now means the event has raised £125,200 for charities since it started as the Stonehaven Real Ale Festival in 2009.

Organiser Robert Lindsay said: “This year’s Happening was the best yet, with a never-ending flow of great beer, fantastic award-winning food and some absolutely brilliant bands. The atmosphere was just great with everyone enjoying what was basically a three-day party.

“We also had more than 800 cyclists taking part in our biggest ever Happening Sportive, which now has cult status in Scotland’s cycling community. It was great to see so many coming in tired, but happy after tackling either our 52 mile, 70 mile or 100 mile routes.”

“Everyone at the Happening had a smile on their faces from the moment they entered our marquee to the moment they left.”

The money raised by the festival, which was held from Thursday to Saturday in a marquee in Baird Park, also put a smile on the faces of the charities who will benefit.

Stonehaven Sea Cadets, Stonehaven Amateur Swimming Club and local services of Alzheimers Scotland each received £8,000.

Other donations saw £1,000 each go to Stonehaven Cycling Club, Mackie FP Rugby Club, Pillar Partnership, and Strive, the local fundraisers for rugby legend Dodie Weir’s charitable organisation. Stonehaven Lions will receive £750.

Robert said: “We are delighted to be able to help all of these good causes. Since we first started in 2009 it has always been our belief that money raised in our community should stay in our community.

“That we have been able to raise so much is a testament to the support the Happening is given by people in Stonehaven and from much, much further afield.”