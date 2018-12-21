Christmas Day caring in Stoney

Volunteers are working hard to try and ensure no one in Stonehaven has to go without a meal on Christmas Day.

Most people spend the festivities surrounded by family and friends - but others will spend it alone.

For the fourth year running, local volunteer Scott Reid is organising a free Christmas dinner for those in the town who would otherwise be on their own.

The three-course lunch, between 11am and 1pm, will be held in St James’ Church Hall.

Scott, 34, told the Leader this week: “As always it would be impossible to do without the volunteers from the community.

“McHardy’s are providing the turkey, St James their hall and Eddie Abbott, from the Tolbooth, is cooking the main course.”

Previous meals have been attended by a wide range of people.

Scott, a teacher, said: “I’ve never liked the thought of people feeling lonely, especially at this time of year.

“I have always been lucky that I have been surrounded by friends and family when we sit down to eat on Christmas day.

“Families and friends welcome each other into homes or restaurants and sit down to enjoy a traditional feast.

“There are. however, others who on Christmas day will get no visitors.

“They will sit at home just like every other day with no company and no contact with the outside world.

“I aim to try and change this for at least a few in Stonehaven, if only for a couple of hours.”

He praised the support received from the community in making it a special day.

To book a place, call 07841434470 or email stoneycares@outlook.com.