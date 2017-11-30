Christmas lights shine in Stoney

The festive season got into full swing in Stonehaven on Saturday with the official switch-on of the Christmas lights.

Large crowds gathered in the Square for the popular community event which featured a busy afternoon of activities in the town centre.

Children visited Rickarton estate to choose this year's tree and received presents from Santa

The switch-on was performed by STV presenter Andrea Brymer, assisted by local youngster Harry Wilson and his cousin Jack Crawford.

The tree was donated by Richard Holman-Baird and children recently visited his Rickarton estate to choose this year’s. It was put up by representatives of Stonehaven community organisations and local businesses.

Organisers have praised all who supported the event.

Julie Lindeman. of Stonehaven and District Lions Club, said: “The Lions Club, along with Jim Stephen of the Stonehaven Town Partnership and the Community Council, the Stonehaven Round Table and the Rotary Club all wanted an event that would involve the whole community.

“We felt having an event that was held in the Square round the tree, culminating with the lights switch-on would allow us to include as many groups as possible from within the town.

“Local children were involved in the whole process from going to the forest to choose the tree, to the lights on the tree being switched on.”

Meanwhile, Jennifer Davidson, of Stonehaven Business Association, switched on the Christmas lights around the Square.