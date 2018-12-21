City Church festive service

City Church is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year with a special service on Christmas Eve to raise funds for the Stonehaven Storehouse foodbank.

The church hosts its annual service in the town hall to focus awareness of important local causes and bring festive cheer to the community.

The town’s award-winning fiddle player Laura Harrington will be joining the church band for an evening of modern Christmas carols with a folk twist.

Recently the band played at Stonehaven’s Christmas lights switch-on event in the square attended by more than 1000 people.

The church hopes it can give a boost to its partner charity, Integrate Scotland, by raising awareness of the organisation’s work and fundraising for its Storehouse initiative.

Storehouse is a local foodbank that distributes non-perishable food items and toiletries to people in Aberdeen city and shire.

It has a weekly pick-up point at Mackie Academy where it supplies emergency food to the community.

Monday’s event will be from 6.30pm.

Entry to the service is free and all donations will go towards purchasing essential food supplies for the Stonehaven Storehouse.