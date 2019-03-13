Climate Week North East offers range of events to inspire

Would you like to take part in woodland conservation, or are you wondering how you can live more sustainably?

Climate Week North East is back to inspire you from March 15-24, with a range of events happening across Aberdeenshire and Aberdeen City.

Designed to raise awareness of climate change, this event will highlight the simple and fun steps we as individuals can make to reduce our own carbon footprint.

Alison Stuart, of Aberdeen Climate Action, says: “There are so many amazing sustainability projects going on here in the north east and it is community action which is driving them.

“Climate Week is a fantastic opportunity to showcase those projects, gain recognition for the wonderful work they do and inspire others to create their own projects, or simply make a change in the way they live their lives.”

Vice-chair of Aberdeenshire Council’s Sustainability Committee, Isobel Davidson, said: “It is inspiring to see the range of activities on offer across the week in Aberdeenshire, highlighting the simple steps we all can take to become more sustainable.

“There is plenty to get involved with: helping to place bird and bat boxes, celebrating our food and drink and lots of family-friendly sessions. Come and celebrate sustainability within Aberdeenshire.”

Climate Week North East is followed by Earth Hour on March 30.

You can follow in the footsteps of Edinburgh Castle and many people around the world by pledging to go ‘lights out’ for an hour from 8.30pm.

Visit the Earth Hour WWF website to sign up and make a promise for our planet. Keep a local look out for Geddes the Panda as he adventures across the Shire, sharing the message of Earth Hour.

If you’re on Twitter or Instagram, keep an eye out for #EarthHourScotland to see where his adventures take him.

The full programme of events for Climate Week North East is available online (https://www.climateweekaberdeen.org/programme.html ) and on the Climate Week North East Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/climateweeknortheast/