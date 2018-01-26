Club on a 40th anniversary high

Stonehaven Mountaineering and Hillwalking Club is gearing up for a special milestone this year.

Members will be celebrating the club’s 40th anniversary.

And the group is keen to contact past members to attend a ceilidh dance being organised for March.

The event will be held in the Station Hotel in Stonehaven on Saturday, March 17.

Club secretary/treasurer Alistair Beeley told the Leader: “Whilst we are in a position to contact existing members and some past members, we feel that there will be many other past members for which we have no contact details.

“So would like to extend an invitation to them to join us to celebrate this milestone in club history.”

The club was formed in 1978 after a local newspaper advertisement placed by a couple of keen mountaineers attracted a great deal of interest.

The first outing was to Lochnagar in February of that year and this is re-enacted every year.

Around 30 or more members turned up for each outing in the first 15 years or so and a bus was hired to take them on their monthly outings.

The club roams quite widely from the east coast in a day reaching Crianlarich, Blair Atholl, Aviemore and the Cairngorms National Park.

There are 12 monthly outings, usually the third weekend of the month. A third of these comprises weekend meets, the remainder day get-togethers.

Each year the group also heads off in early May for a week, usually to the West Coast, also further afield to North Wales and the

Lake District.

Alistair said: “We are very wide range of people and the club has a reputation for its friendliness to new members.

“Weekend meets have become very popular, staying in hostels or club huts, and many of us love a good old bothy night with stories and a dram.

“Some of the club members enjoy long backpacking trips across the Highlands staying in high camps and watching brilliant sunsets.

“During the winter months we hold four indoor meets. Speakers are invited to talk on a range of subjects.”

Meanwhile, anyone wanting to attend the ceilidh, or ask for further information, should contact Roger Owen on 07721559962 or by email at rogjan@gmail.com, or Alistair Beeley on 07807397224, or by email at alistair.beeley@btinternet.com