Concern raised over Marykirk speeders

Drivers are regularly breaking the speed limit in a Mearns village, according to an Aberdeenshire Council traffic survey carried out after concerns were raised by the local MP.

West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine Tory Andrew Bowie wrote to the local authority on behalf of constituents who were alarmed at the pace of vehicles travelling through Marykirk on the A937 Montrose-Laurencekirk road.

Mr Bowie held a public meeting last September, attended by around 50 people, after fears were raised by parents of a fatality following a series of near-misses.

He then contacted Police Scotland and Aberdeenshire Council urging action.

Following a survey by the council’s roads team at two separate locations in December, 2017, data provided to Mr Bowie has shown that the average speed of motorists heading north out of Marykirk is 37mph in a 30mph zone.

Senior roads staff have agreed to a further review to explore a possible “engineering solution” for traffic calming in the area.

Mr Bowie said: “I am grateful to the council for carrying out road surveys at different locations to give an accurate and up-to-date picture of the speed of traffic through Marykirk.

“This is a busy commuter route and parents are rightly concerned, following several near-misses, that there could be a fatality on this road.

“This study confirms what most locals strongly suspected – that drivers are travelling far too fast as they travel north through the village.”

He added: “I am pleased to hear that the council will now look at possible traffic calming measures and I will be following up to check for progress on that front.

“Police Scotland has also agreed to speed checks, which may help slow down vehicles.

“Local residents will want to see more than simply speed traps, however, and I hope that the council can deliver a solution that can address the problem fully.”