Congratulations for ambulance funding

West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine MP Andrew Bowie and local councillor Colin Pike visited the Portlethen Community Ambulance group recently to congratulate them on a four-figure funding boost from the local community.

The ambulance, which has been in operation since 1983, takes patients to and from Portlethen Medical Centre, five days per week.

It also ferries members of the Young at Hearts Club, which meets on Wednesdays at Portlethen Academy, and the Newtonhill Lunch Club, which gathers at Skateraw Hall on a Friday.

The Kincardine and Mearns area committee is allocating £3,000 to organisers as part of its participatory funding project. It was voted the most popular cause at the town gala, according to community councillor Ron Sharp.

Scottish Conservative MP Mr Bowie said: “The Portlethen ambulance is a vital community service which many of my constituents rely on.

“That importance was underlined by the popular vote at the gala day last Saturday. Participatory funding grants like these allow local people to have more of a say.”