Councillors back hotel demolition

Plans to demolish a former hotel and create five new homes on the site have been delegated for approval by councillors.

The application by Rocin Ltd for ‘Cammies’ at Cammachmore had received 41 letters of support – with one objection.

Despite previous unsuccessful applications for redevelopment of the greenbelt site, Aberdeenshire Council planners recommended a delegated grant to its Infrastructure Services Committee.

Members of the local authority’s Kincardine and Mearns Area Committee heard that planners considered the proposed development would “significantly enhance the contribution of the site to the character of the greenbelt and surrounding landscape”.

In a report to councillors, infrastructure services director Stephen Archer said: “The business on site has clearly ceased to operate and following attempts to market the former business, it is clear that there is no scope to re-invigorate the former use in this location.

“As such, it is considered pragmatic that the re-development of this now brownfield site can be supported as a departure from Policy R1: Special Rural Areas.”

The 41 supporters of the plans feel the development would provide houses on a brownfield site to bring new families into the area, help boost the local economy and prevent further deterioration of the eixtsing building and the negative impact that will have on the landscape.

One objector, however, maintains that the development would be “out of character with the existing hamlet” and that the proposal makes no provision for open space or play areas for children.

Councillor Ian Mollison queried why none of the five properties were to be ‘affordable housing’ and was assured by officers that an appropriate sum in developer contributions had been agreed towards the provision of affordable housing somewhere in the Portlethen area.

The Kincardine and Mearns Area Committee supported the planning application, paving the way for a final decision by the infrastructure services committee in the New Year.