Course for young film-makers

Aspiring young North-east film-makers will have the opportunity to kick-start their career in the industry by applying for a place on the Aberdeen BFI Film Academy.

Applications are being invited from talented 16-19 year olds who have a passion for film-making and an ambition to work in the sector.

The course will be delivered in Aberdeen by SHMU (Station House Media Unit) working in partnership with the BFI, Creative Scotland, NESCOL and Belmont Filmhouse.

The initiative, made possible with an investment of £17,000 from the BFI, will start with an intensive training week on October 22 and then weekly sessions until February, 2019.

It will include masterclasses from a range of industry professionals and the participants will learn how to pitch ideas, write scripts, gain skills in cinematography and editing and ultimately produce two short films.

The project will culminate in a celebration event at the Belmont Filmhouse, where the films will be screened.

The Aberdeen BFI Film Academy is now in its fifth year and looks to build on the success of the previous years where many participants have used the course to successfully step

into the industry or go on to study film in further education.

The deadline for applications is Friday, September 21, although anyone interested is encouraged to apply as soon as possible.

A drop-in session to meet the tutors and find out more about the project will be held at the Belmont Filmhouse on Wednesday, September 19, from 4-7pm.