Creative competition for Shire's young people

As legacy to the Year of Young People 2018, youngsters across Aberdeenshire are being invited to take part in a creative competition for the chance to win an Apple iPod shuffle 3rd Generation (2 GB).

Scotland is the first nation in the world to dedicate a year to celebrating young people by providing a platform to showcase the personalities, talents and achievements of Scotland's young people.

This new competition across Aberdeenshire is intended to continue to engage some of the creative talent we’ve seen across the year of celebrations by inviting young people to send in a piece of writing, poetry, music or film in response to the following question: ‘If young people had the power to make Scotland a country for young people, what would that look like?’

There are three age categories; 8-12years, 12-16 years, 16-25 years.

Written submissions should be no longer than 300 words and music/film entries should be less than five minutes in duration. It’s an opportunity for individuals to express themselves by being as creative and imaginative as you would like.

The competition deadline has been extended until Thursday, January 31 and entries should be submitted by email to Clare.Taylor-Brown@aberdeenshire.gov.uk Please insert #YOYP2018 competition into the subject line of the email.

Winners will be invited along to a celebratory event to mark the contributions of all those involved in making the Year of Young People a success on Friday, February 22 at Meldrum Academy.