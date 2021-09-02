Appeal following assault in Stonehaven
Police are appealing for information after a 57-year-old man was assaulted in Stonehaven during an altercation with another driver.
The incident happened at the roundabout junction between the A90 and the AWPR at Stonehaven, at around 6.10am on Monday, August 30.
The 57-year-old man was taken to hospital for treatment and was later released.
Commenting on the incident Constable Rachel Clunes said: “I am appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and witnessed an altercation between the drivers of a Ford Focus and a blue Scania lorry to get in touch.
“I would also appeal to anyone who has dashcam footage or any other information which they believe may assist us, to contact us.”
Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident number 2481 of Monday, August 30. Alternatively, should you wish to remain anonyous, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.