Appeal following assault in Stonehaven

Police are appealing for information regarding the incident.

The incident happened at the roundabout junction between the A90 and the AWPR at Stonehaven, at around 6.10am on Monday, August 30.

The 57-year-old man was taken to hospital for treatment and was later released.

Commenting on the incident Constable Rachel Clunes said: “I am appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and witnessed an altercation between the drivers of a Ford Focus and a blue Scania lorry to get in touch.

“I would also appeal to anyone who has dashcam footage or any other information which they believe may assist us, to contact us.”