Arrest after alleged assault

A 21-year-old man is being treated for serious injuries following an alleged assault in Stonehaven.

The incident happened in the High Street area around 7pm on Wednesday.

A 28-year-old man has been arrested.

Detective Inspector Stewart Drummond said: “This has been a contained incident and I would like to thank members of the public for their cooperation and patience while enquiries were progressed in the area last night.

“Inquiries remain ongoing and anyone with information about this incident or who was in the area at the time is asked to contact Police Scotland.”

Meanwhile, police are asking people to stay away from the High Street area between Dunnottar Avenue and the harbour while it is closed to allow inquiries to continue.