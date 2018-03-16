Police are seeking information following a break-in at Fettercairn.

The theft took place from The Fettery Shoppe between 9pm on Thursday, March 8, and 5am the following day.

A quantity of alcohol and tobacco valued at a low four-figure sum, and a three-figure amount of cash, were taken from the premises in The Square.

Investigating officer PC Nicole Cuthill said: “This would be a highly unusual incident for Fettercairn and so I am appealing to anyone who may have been driving through the area last Thursday night or Friday morning to think back and recall if they saw anything unusual in the area of the shop.”