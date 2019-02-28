Concern voiced over road policing ‘move’

There are fears that proposed changes to North-east road policing could leave a 74-mile “gulf” in local provision.

West Aberdeesnhire and Kincardine MP Andrew Bowie has written to Police Scotland after being notified of plans to rehome the mobile force from Stonehaven to Inverurie.

He has informed the divisional commander that local community councils are deeply concerned, and has asked for assurances there won’t be any decline in marked cars on the A90, south of Aberdeen.

Mr Bowie told Chief Superintendent Campbell Thomson: “I understand any change to the RPU is a centralised decision by Police Scotland. And there will no doubt be good operational reasons for consolidating in Inverurie.

“But we have to understand the concerns of local people.

“The public face of justice took a hammering here when the Scottish Government closed Stonehaven Sheriff Court.

“My constituents will rightly be worried another vital piece of local justice is being centralised.

“They are worried about the distance between Inverurie and the Tayside RPU in Dundee – 74 miles of A90 and A96 is a big gulf.”