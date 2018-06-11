Crime prevention in rural communties

Police in South Aberdeenshire are increasing patrols to prevent further crime in rural areas.

Kincardine and Mearns Community Policing Team, along with specialist units, will be targeting offenders who use the road network to prey on more isolated communities.

The operation, which will run throughout the coming months, will use a mix of high visibility and plain-clothes patrols to track suspicious vehicles and is aimed at deterring those intent on committing crime in rural Aberdeenshire.

Local Sergeant Mike Stobie said: “We know offenders from areas outside Kincardine and Mearns have recently been travelling into our communities intent on stealing from business premises and private properties.

“At this time of year we also know that motorcycles, quad bikes, farm machinery and other valuable property can be targeted.”

He added: “This operation will involve local and specialist police resources deployed proactively across the south of Aberdeenshire road networks dealing with road traffic offences, targeting suspicious vehicles and creating a hostile environment for those criminals coming into the area.”