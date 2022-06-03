Detections rise for serious assault and robbery in North East

Detections for serious assault are up to 93.5 per cent and robbery detections have also increased to 86 per cent.

The figures are set in the context of comparison with policing during COVID-19, making meaningful comparison with previous years’ complex.

Officers have been raising awareness about hidden harms that were dominant during the lockdown periods such as domestic abuse, human trafficking, adult protection, serious sexual offences and child protection.

Chief Superintendent Kate Stephen, Divisional Commander, said: “The full implications of the pandemic on crime rates, offending patterns and general policing are still to be fully established, however this latest data reflects the impact the pandemic had, and continues to have, on crime rates across the country.