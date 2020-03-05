Driver jailed for 11 months for A90 death crash

A man convicted of causing the deaths of three passengers by careless driving in a crash south of Stonehaven has been jailed for 11 months.

Marin Rachev, 35, blamed a “momentary mistake” for the tragedy in which three friends, all Bulgarian nationals, were killed.

Rachev was in collision with a bus as he attempted to cross the A90 at the Drumlithie junction on March 12 last year.

None of the backseat passengers was wearing a seatbelt. Two of the three who died were thrown from the car into the path of another vehicle.

Rachev was sentenced at the High Court in Livingston after earlier being convicted of causing death by careless driving.

He was originally charged with causing death by dangerous driving but found guilty of the lesser charge after trial.

Frances Connor, defending, said Rachev thought he had sufficient time to reach the central reservation before the bus reached his Renault Megane.

She told the court: “It’s clear he misjudged the speed at which the bus was travelling. It’s also clear from the evidence that he misjudged it by seconds.

“The evidence would indicate that this was an isolated, momentary mistake by Mr Rachev.”

Passing sentence, Lord Kinclaven told Rachev that careless driving could cover a broad spectrum of events.

He added: “I require to assess your degree of culpability – your blameworthiness – as well as the gravity of the harm caused.

“In your case that includes taking into account the carnage that was caused and the loss of several lives. I don’t intend to increase distress by relating the details of these events.

“Such is the gravity that, perhaps understandably, you continue to minimise to some extent your role in this. Your attempts to pass the blame to the bus driver at trial failed.”

The judge continued: “Three people lost their lives – that’s an aggravating factor – and in addition one person was severely injured. I also have the benefit of three victim impact statements setting out the emotional, psychological and financial impacts of your offence.

“I require to mark the seriousness of your offending. There’s no alternative in my view to a custodial sentence. No other way of dealing with you is appropriate.”

Rachev was also banned from driving for three years.