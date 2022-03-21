Enquiries are continuing following an assault in Stonehaven.

Police are seeking camera footage

Between the hours of 5pm and 5.50pm, a man was with a friend walking in Dunottar Woods. As they approached the entrance to the car park, a Volkswagen Golf car drove up and two young men got out. They approached the two friends and one of the men assaulted the 21-year-old. He sustained a facial injury but did not require hospital treatment.

Officers have been carrying out door-to-door enquiries and are checking for any relevant CCTV footage or recorded images.

Sergeant Katy Townhill said: “I am appealing to anyone who may have been in the area at time to get in touch. In particular, any motorists with dash cams travelling in that area are asked to check their footage as they may have images of the VW Golf which could assist the investigation. Any small piece of information could prove vital as we work to identify those involved.”