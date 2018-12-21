Five motorists charged with drink-driving offences

Ahead of the weekend and Christmas festivities, Road Policing officers are urging motorists to not to drink and drive.

Over the last 24 hours five drivers were caught allegedly over the limit across the North East including in Fraserburgh, Peterhead and Aberdeen with two people allegedly being significantly over the drink drive limit.

At 10.55am yesterday (Thursday, December 20) a 63-year-old man was detected at allegedly being almost five times over the limit on the North Deeside Road in Aberdeen. He is expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court at a later date.

At 7.30pm on Thursday, December 20, a 43-year-old man was detected at being allegedly six times over the limit in the Ardallie area of Peterhead. He is expected to appear at Peterhead Sheriff Court today (Friday, December 21).

A 37-year-old man was charged and is expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court today in relation to alleged drink driving offences after being stopped at Wellington Road in Aberdeen at 11pm on Thursday, December 20.

A 20-year-old man and a 63-year-old man were both charged in relation to alleged drink driving offences having been stopped in the Tillydrone, Aberdeen and Fraserburgh areas respectively and being almost twice over the limit. They are expected to appear in court at a later date.

Road Policing Sergeant Peter Henderson said: “It is extremely disappointing and worrying that despite continued messages and enforcement we are still finding people behind the wheel over the limit.

“Two drivers have been kept in custody after being caught allegedly over the limit and once through the court system they face an automatic ban for a year, a criminal record and could also face a fine or even imprisonment.

“The safety of all road users in the North East is a priority for us and we will not tolerate drivers taking the law into their own hands in this way.

“If you choose to drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs, as well as endangering the safety of others, you run the risk of gaining a criminal record for a lengthy period which can affect every area of your life.

“So, if you do decide to drink when you are out, plan ahead and think about how you are going to get home.

“Our advice remains if you need to drive then it is best not to drink at all - there is no safe limit.

“Law abiding motorists and other road users can rest assured that we continue to watch for drink drivers and will always take action against those found to be over the limit."

Anyone with concerns about a suspected drink or drug driver is urged to contact 101 or 999 if it is an emergency.