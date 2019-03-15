Man in court after three die in A90 crash

A man has been charged with causing the deaths of three people in a crash on the A90 near Stonehaven.

Marin Rachev, 34, made no plea when he appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court accused of causing death by dangerous driving.

He was remanded in custody and the case was continued for further examination.

Two men and a woman died in the three-vehicle collision at Glenbervie on Tuesday.

Rachev, of no fixed abode, was driving the Renault Megane they were travelling in.

The crash also involved a Citylink coach and a Ford B Max.