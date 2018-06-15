Motorcyclists charged

A number of motorcyclists have been charged in relation to alleged road traffic offences in Aberdeenshire forests in the last two weeks.

Officers from Police Scotland have been working with partners as part of an operation to tackle the illegal use of motor vehicles in woodland.

Two male motorcyclists, aged 26 and 50, were traced around Inglismaldie Wood, near Laurencekirk, and a male motorcyclist, aged 25, was traced near Cushnie Woods.

They have been charged with various alleged road traffic offences and reported to the procurator fiscal.