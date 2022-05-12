North-east MSP calls for action as sexual assaults on women on trains hits 10-year high

MSP Tess White says the figures are 'horrendous'

Scottish Conservative north-east MSP Tess White is campaigning for improved safety after British Transport Police said dozens of sex attacks are being carried out on women on board trains each year.

Officers received 46 reports of women being sexually assaulted while travelling on trains last year - the highest total since 2012.

Ms White is now calling for dedicated awareness and information campaigns in trains, on platforms and in stations that aim to inform passengers of a phone number or application to use to report harassment as she described the number of attacks on women as “horrendous”.

She said: “These figures are sickening and highlight that women are being completely let down by the system which isn’t doing enough to protect them on public transport.

"If we are serious about tackling this then the Scottish Government must act urgently by improving education about it in schools and homes as well as properly funding public services to address the issue because these appalling attacks must stop.

“Across the north-east and the rest of the country, women are rightly asking ‘what will it take’ for the status quo to change.