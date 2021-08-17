North-east police stop 10 drivers for drink or drug offences over the weekend

Th majority of drivers who tested positive for drink or drugs were stopped by police the 'morning after'.

The vast majority of the drivers, who were all male and aged between 18 and 44, were stopped in the early hours of Saturday and Sunday morning, with eight drivers testing positive for alcohol and two testing positive for drugs.

Three drivers were kept in custody over the weekend and were due in court yesterday, with the others being given court dates for next month. Requests have also been sent to the Courts to have the vehicles seized and destroyed.

Road Policing Sergeant Steve Manson said: “As licenced premises begin to open up there has been an increase in drivers stopped under the influence.