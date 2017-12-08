PC Marc out and about to tackle crime

Police in Kincardine and Mearns are strengthening their team with the creation of a new community role.

PC Marc Camus, who has been part of the Local Community Policing Team for the past two years, is taking on new responsibilities within the team to focus on priority issues for communities in the area.

Policing Team Inspector Sheila McDerment said: “Constable Camus will be working proactively to address local concerns and priorities such as antisocial behaviour, reducing acquisitive crime, particularly car crime and road safety, with emphasis on reducing speeding on local roads and in the heart of our towns, villages and communities across Kincardine and Mearns.

“Marc will also be looking to further develop relationships with key members of the local communities and provide a visible presence in support of colleagues and communities.

“The new role will allow Marc to focus on sharing his skills with new staff whilst tacking local problems that affect our local communities.”

PC Camus, who has more than 16 years’ experience, said: “Having worked in the area as a community policing officer for the past couple of years I’ve got good knowledge of concerns in the community.

“Within this new role I’ll be able to dedicate time to organising local operations and initiatives to help tackle the issues that matter most to the community. I’ll also be in a position to do community engagement such as attending events and local meetings too.”

He added: “We have had five new police officers join the team over the last six months and will be welcoming in two more before the end of this year.

“It will be good to be able to assist them and ensure their skills and experience are developed to their full potential whilst part of the local team, but also while increasing the level of service provided to residents and the public right across Kincardine and Mearns.”

Local Councillor Wendy Agnew, chair of Kincardine and Mearns Area Committee, added: “I’m very pleased and supportive of the new police role for Kincardine and Mearns.

“Having someone dedicated to tackle the issues that are of most concern to residents can only assist in making the area even more safe and pleasant to live, visit and work in.”